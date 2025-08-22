Digital Media Center
The influence and legacy of Evangelical leader James Dobson

Published August 22, 2025
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT
James Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family, offers a prayer before an appearance by President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)
James Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family, offers a prayer before an appearance by President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Conservative Christian leader James Dobson, founder of  Focus on the Family, died Thursday. The evangelical leader was a child psychologist by training and grew to prominence through his parenting advice on broadcast and in books. However, his prominence was not without controversy.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Calvin University professor Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

