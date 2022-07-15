© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy

By Justine Kenin,
Kai McNamee
Published July 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT

The internet-famous Lofi Girl music stream went down last weekend. The takedown reignited concerns over copyright protections for artists.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Arts & Life NPR World News
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Kai McNamee
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate