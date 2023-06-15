Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
APR will be working on stream maintenance between 2:00 and 3:00 PM today. Outage time will be minimized. Broadcast signals should not be interrupted.
Arts & Life

Editor to many great authors, Robert Gottlieb has died at 92

By Chloe Veltman
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT

Robert Gottlieb was the editor of powerful authors like Robert Caro, Toni Morrison, Joseph Heller and Nora Ephron. Gottlieb has died at age 92.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
Arts & Life NPR National News
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate