David Swensen's 'Unconventional Success'

Published October 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

David Swensen has outperformed 99 percent of U.S. mutual funds since 1985. As Yale's chief investment officer, Swensen manages the school's $15 billion endowment. Now he has a new book, Unconventional Success.

In it, Swensen takes aim at one of the most engrained institutions in modern America: the mutual fund industry.

Despite their huge growth in controlled assets in the past 20 years, mutual funds -- most of which are meant to create profits for their managers -- fail everyday investors, Swensen says.

Two of the biggest factors in his displeasure are high management fees and funds' habits of turning over their holdings.

