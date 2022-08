A new Census Bureau report shows that fewer Americans are relocating now than at any time in the past six decades. Bill Bishop, author of The Big Sort, thinks the slowdown is temporary, and that once the economy recovers, people will get back to moving to like-minded communities.

If you're interested in moving to a new home, but cannot because of the bad economy, tell us your story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.