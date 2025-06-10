Digital Media Center
Join APR on June 23 for Community Night! The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

How Apple helped China become a world leader in electronics manufacturing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a man leaves an Apple store in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a man leaves an Apple store in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)

To see the second part of our conversation with Patrick McGee, click here.

In order to make its sophisticated products cheaply, Apple sent engineers to China to train workers and paid for expensive specialized equipment at factories there. This helped push China to become the world’s leader in high-tech electronics manufacturing and helped Apple create the iPhone, one of the most iconic products of the 21st century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Patrick McGee, who tells this story in his new book “Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company,” and looks at how China and Apple have become entwined.

The cover of "Apple in China" by Patrick McGee. (Courtesy of Scribner)
The cover of "Apple in China" by Patrick McGee. (Courtesy of Scribner)

By Patrick McGee

Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

