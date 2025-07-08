Digital Media Center
How tariffs are impacting Amazon Prime Days

WBUR
Published July 8, 2025
Amazon’s Prime Days are running into unease about trade and tariffs. Some sellers are not offering discounts this year because they are already dealing with higher costs. Some consumers may be looking for deals ahead of prices going up.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with “Full Disclosure” host Roben Farzad about how tariffs may affect Amazon Prime Days and what that will indicate about tariffs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

