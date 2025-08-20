Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

How airlines get back up and running after strikes

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT

Air Canada is gradually restarting operations after reaching an agreement with the union representing about 10,000 flight attendants to end their strike. The walkout has disrupted the plans of more than half a million travellers.

Seth Kaplan, Here & Now’s transportation analyst, talks with NPR’s Sarah McCammon about what it takes to get an airline up and running again after a major disruption. Also, he shares details about the lawsuit accusing Delta Air Lines and United Airlines of selling windowless ‘window seats.’

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate