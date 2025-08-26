Digital Media Center
Meet MIT's first student with non-speaking autism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT
Viraj Dhanda uses a piece of assistive technology. (Sumit Dhanda)
/
When 19-year-old Viraj Dhanda starts his freshman year at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he’ll be just one of more than 1,000 incoming freshmen. But he’ll be the only non-speaking student with autism, not only in this year’s class, but the first ever.

His norm-shattering acceptance was made all the more poignant because he was considered intellectually challenged for the first 14 years of his life. That changed as he learned how to use assistive technologies, revealing not only that he was not intellectually disabled, but that he was gifted.

Viraj Dhanda (R) with his father Sumit Dhanda (L) at Viraj's high school graduation. (Courtesy of Sumit Dhanda)
/
After a decade and a half, he was finally given a voice. Viraj Dhanda and his father, Sumit Dhanda, join Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about Viraj Dhanda’s early struggles and frustrations, and what it’s meant to him to be able to express himself — and take on new challenges.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
