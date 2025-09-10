Digital Media Center
Immigrant families struggle to pay tuition after Texas Dream Act is repealed

WBUR
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

About 57,000 students without legal status are back in Texas university classrooms, but this time having to pay as foreign students after a June court ruling halted the in-state tuition law.

One student’s family had to take out a $15,000 loan to stay enrolled at the University of Texas, where she hopes to graduate in December. Advocates say many who were brought to the country as children had no other choice but to abandon their college dreams.

KUT’s Greta Díaz González Vázquez reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Business & Education
