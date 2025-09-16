Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR's Fall Pledge Drive is taking place September 10-19! Make a donation to show your support for the station by clicking here.

Migrant workers ensnared in 'slavery' scheme on American farms

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 16, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT
Migrant farmworkers head to pick crops on an early morning in Fresno, Calif., on July 18, 2025. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
/
Migrant farmworkers head to pick crops on an early morning in Fresno, Calif., on July 18, 2025. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The H-2A visa is supposed to be a win-win. Migrant farmworkers can get a job in the U.S. and support their families back home. Meanwhile, American farms get enough workers to tend their fields without hiring people without legal status.

But a federal investigation known as Operation Blooming Onion exposed widespread abuses of H-2A workers across Georgia, ranging from wage theft to sexual abuse. One judge even referred to what was happening as modern-day slavery.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica reporter Max Blau.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate