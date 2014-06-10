Digital Media Center
Supreme Court Rules BP Must Keep Paying For Spill

Published June 10, 2014 at 4:39 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with no cap for BP. The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the oil giant BP has to keep paying under a settlement it reached with private oil spill victims. The company's been sending money to businesses affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill. BP wanted the Supreme Court to stop those payments while it asks the court whether businesses should have to prove direct harm from the disaster. The company argues that the terms of the settlement are being misinterpreted, allowing businesses to file claims for damages unrelated to the spill, costing BP hundreds of millions of dollars. But lower courts have rejected BP's argument, noting that the company was aware of the terms when it agreed to the multibillion-dollar deal. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

