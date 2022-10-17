Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Coal companies use bankruptcy and asset transfers to shed obligations

By Dave Mistich
Published October 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT

Coal companies shed billions in obligations to workers and the environment. They went on to riches through bankruptcy and asset transfers.

Dave Mistich
Originally from Washington, W.Va., Dave Mistich joined NPR part-time as an associate producer for the Newcast unit in September 2019 — after nearly a decade of filing stories for the network as a Member station reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In July 2021, he also joined the Newsdesk as a part-time reporter.
