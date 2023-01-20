Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Are you struggling to pay off credit card debt? Tell us what hurdles you are facing

By Arezou Rezvani
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST
With inflation climbing, a lot of Americans are pulling out their credit cards to pay for day-to-day items and are starting to accumulate quite a bit of debt.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
More Americans are relying on their credit cards in the face of rising prices, and with climbing interest rates, that debt is getting very expensive.

Have you found yourself using your credit card more often? Are you having a harder time paying off that debt every month? NPR is looking at how Americans are handling debt in the face of what many fear is a looming recession and would like to hear from you.

Fill out the form below and an NPR journalist may be in contact with you for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
