Community is the foundation of public radio. What better way to celebrate community than through a mural painted by the community. "Coming Together" is a community mural with Trés Taylor. Trés and Helene Taylor are working to spread joy across parts of Alabama throughout the Black Belt. The rEVOLution of Joy project is a series of murals in Black Belt communities to encourage visits to the communities supporting economic development.

Alabama Public Radio produced a mug in celebrating the joy Trés and Helene have for the community. The image is from the mural in Selma. You can receive one for an annual donation of $180 or a $15/mo. ongoing gift.

