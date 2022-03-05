Cruise industry to resume sailings from port of Mobile…for now

Passenger ships are once again set to depart from the Alabama Cruise Terminal at Mobile. The new sailings come following a nearly two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carnival Ecstasy is scheduled to leave from Mobile for a five-day trip to Cozumel. David Clark, director of Visit Mobile told APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby that the cruise industry accounts for about thirty five thousand hotel night stays in the Mobile area. The Miami-based cruise line said the roughly two thousand passenger ship would continue vacation trips from the port through mid-October. But the company has said it plans to take a break in trips from Mobile after that. It's unclear what will happen once the window reopens for Mobile-based cruises in September 2023.