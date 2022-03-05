© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cruise industry to resume sailings from port of Mobile…for now

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published March 5, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST
Sensation 1.jpg
Guy Busby
/

Passenger ships are once again set to depart from the Alabama Cruise Terminal at Mobile. The new sailings come following a nearly two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carnival Ecstasy is scheduled to leave from Mobile for a five-day trip to Cozumel. David Clark, director of Visit Mobile told APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby that the cruise industry accounts for about thirty five thousand hotel night stays in the Mobile area. The Miami-based cruise line said the roughly two thousand passenger ship would continue vacation trips from the port through mid-October. But the company has said it plans to take a break in trips from Mobile after that. It's unclear what will happen once the window reopens for Mobile-based cruises in September 2023.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate