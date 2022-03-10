© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Alabama legislature approves permitless carry bill

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST
A controversial bill has been approved by the Alabama legislature that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without undergoing background checks and getting state permits.

The legislation allows a loaded handgun to be carried concealed under clothes, in a bag or in a car. If Gov. Kay Ivey signs the bill it ill go into effect on Jan. 1.

Gun rights advocates argue that people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun but state sheriffs said permits help combat and enhance public safety.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
