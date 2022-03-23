© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama

Published March 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
President Donald Trump is no longer endorsing Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's Republican Senate primary.

Trump criticized Brooks' performance in the race and his attempt to dismiss Trump's false claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential race. Brooks claimed Trump dropped his support because Brooks rejected Trump's petition to get the 2020 election results revoked.

Brooks has failed to gain traction in the primary that will be held on May 24, leading to Trump's frustration and eventual withdrawal of support.

