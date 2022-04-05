© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Another round of severe weather to hit Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published April 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The National Weather Service says Alabama residents should start preparing for another round of severe weather with storms predicted to happen today and tomorrow.

Jennifer Sarri is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Huntsville. She said the storms will be strong and damaging.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday there are chances for strong and damaging winds. Tornados are also possible and hail and localized flooding so I wouldn’t really say if one day is worse than the other," she said. "However, I will say that you need to be prepared so think ahead of your plans and safety precautions for just in case.”

Sarri said it’s also important to have more than one way to receive weather information.

“For staying safe through severe weather just stay weather aware stay updated as the forecast changes. So just checking in with our forecast every once in a while. You can find us on the web and social media. And just being prepared and have that safety kit ready," she said. "Have your plan in place like where to go and where’s the safest place in your home you know for severe thunderstorms and tornados.”

Sarri recommends informing kids about what to do in these situations.

Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a student interns at Alabama Public Radio. During her first term in the APR newsroom, Jolencia has covered a lecture on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and the local "Valentines for Veterans" effort, among other stories.
See stories by Jolencia Jones
