Hundreds of Alabama systems apply for water, sewer grants

More than 400 water and sewer systems have applied for grants funded by pandemic relief money, according to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

The Alabama legislature approved funding water and sewer projects with $225 million from the state's share of the American Rescue Plan.

State Rep. Kelvin Lawrence said the funding could be life-changing for many people for the Black Belt district, and ADEM director Lance LeFleur said it's a historic opportunity to address high-need projects in the state.