© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama joins Ireland, Spain, and the U.K. with cases of childhood liver disease

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
boy-g94222da9b_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

The Alabama Department of Public Health says at least nine children in the state have been diagnosed with hepatitis. These young patients are around ten years old and join kids in Ireland, Spain, and U.K. who fell ill. Two of the Alabama patients required liver transplants. Alabama is the only State in the nation with the illnesses. Researchers have not found any connections between the children, and none of them had any known underlying health conditions. ADPH says the children came from different areas of Alabama, and complained of symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness. They were diagnosed with varying degrees of liver injury, including liver failure. Doctors believe there may be a possible association of this hepatitis outbreak with what’s called adenoviruses. These diseases are common and typically cause a mild flu-like or gastrointestinal illness. They rarely lead to severe illnesses. ADPH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in trying to find a cause. The CDC is developing a national health advisory looking for clinically similar cases in other states.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate