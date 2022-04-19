Former Crimson Tide football players return with the new USFL

Faces familiar to fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide are part of the new USFL Football league. Former UA defensive end Mekhi Brown and running back B.J. Emmons hit the field last weekend for the Tampa Bay Bandits, while cornerback Bradley Sylve is on the practice squad for the Philadelphia Stars. The New USFL is hoping to succeed where other spring leagues failed. The new collections of teams kicked off last weekend in Birmingham when the New Jersey Generals faced the Birmingham Stallions. Fox and NBC Sports will each carry twenty two games, including Saturday's opener. It's the first time since the 2007 regular-season finale between the New England Patriots and New York Giants that a game will air on more than one broadcast network. Fox Sports owns the USFL and is making a $150 million investment over three years.

