Alabama breaks NFL draft record

Day one of the 2022 NFL draft began with just two Crimson Tide players picked to join the pros. By day four, that number has risen to seven. Then, sports writers went to work adding up drafted players from a certain Alabama roster. That’s when the headline appeared.

Alabama’s 2017 roster broke the NFL draft record for most players picked. Athletes from that class beat Miami’s 2001 class that previously held that distinction. The Washington Commanders put the Tide over the top by selecting defensive lineman Phidarius Mathis (pictured here) at number forty seven in the draft. That made the recording breaking pick from the 2017 roster with thirty nine players. The former “Redskins” team did Alabama one better by later choosing Brian Robinson at number ninety eight to further widen the gap from the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. The 2017 class also went onto to win the 2018 national championship over Georgia.

The 2022 NFL draft also included wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Christian Harris going to the Houston Texans at numbers forty four and seventy five. The Baltimore Ravens selected defensive back Jayln Armour-Davis with the one hundred and tenth pick.