© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama breaks NFL draft record

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT
Phidarian Mathis
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
/
FR121174 AP
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Day one of the 2022 NFL draft began with just two Crimson Tide players picked to join the pros. By day four, that number has risen to seven. Then, sports writers went to work adding up drafted players from a certain Alabama roster. That’s when the headline appeared.

Alabama’s 2017 roster broke the NFL draft record for most players picked. Athletes from that class beat Miami’s 2001 class that previously held that distinction. The Washington Commanders put the Tide over the top by selecting defensive lineman Phidarius Mathis (pictured here) at number forty seven in the draft. That made the recording breaking pick from the 2017 roster with thirty nine players. The former “Redskins” team did Alabama one better by later choosing Brian Robinson at number ninety eight to further widen the gap from the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. The 2017 class also went onto to win the 2018 national championship over Georgia.

The 2022 NFL draft also included wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Christian Harris going to the Houston Texans at numbers forty four and seventy five. The Baltimore Ravens selected defensive back Jayln Armour-Davis with the one hundred and tenth pick.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • Alabama Georgia depth chart pix.jpg
    News
    Alabama loses national championship to Georgia
    Pat Duggins
    The national championship game in Indianapolis delivered white knuckle moments for fans of both teams, as Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 to take the 2022 national college football title.
  • IMG_6274.JPG
    Award Entries
    Alabama's "zero to hero" year to win the 2018 college football title
    Pat Duggins
    The University of Alabama college football team went from “zero” to “hero” during a tumultuous college football season, where the Alabama lost to its cross-state rival Auburn in the annual “Iron Bowl” game. That pushed the Tide out of the top four ranked teams where it had spent the year. Instead of being assured of a playoff slot, Alabama could only wait for a decision from the playoff committee on whether the team could contend for the 2018 title game in Atlanta.
  • DSCN0967.JPG
    Arts & Life
    BAMA champs fighting for Brielle
    Pat Duggins
    During today's University of Alabama homecoming, members of the 1992 championship football team will be recognized for the 25th anniversary of their…
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate