New record label and anniversary album to celebrate famous music studio

An iconic Alabama recording studio is opening a record label and celebrating a big anniversary.

FAME Studios will reopen FAME records this year in partnership with a Nashville-based label. One of the first albums released on the new label will be FAME’s 60th anniversary album. Musical stars like Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson and Kid Rock will sing covers of classic hits recorded at FAME.

Rodney Hall is the President of FAME Studios. He said the studio has stayed true to the Muscle Shoals Sound for 60 years.

“There’s not many recording studios of our caliber that have been around for 60 years at all in the world. And for any business to be open for 60 years is a big deal, much less in the entertainment industry. It’s something to celebrate and expand the brand," he said. “We stay true to what we do, which is roots music. It’s real music. Not a lot of synthesizers and that kind of thing. It’s actual real horns and real strings and real guitars. So, we’ve just stayed true to the music and the song. It’s got to be a great song or it doesn’t really matter.”

FAME’s 60th anniversary album is currently in production. It’s set to be released later this year.