AAA: Heavy travel over Memorial Day despite high gas prices

Travel is proving to be more important than gas prices. That’s the view of Alabama Triple-A as Memorial Day trips begins to heat up. The roads are expected to be crowded with a one hundred and twenty two percent hike in air and car travel. Clay Ingram of Triple A Alabama explains that the price of gasoline may not affect the number of cars on the road.

“The reason for that is that most people already have a certain amount of gasoline expense kind of calculated into their vacation budget and having an increase in that expense of, you know, 50, 60, even a hundred dollars in gasoline expense is not gonna be a deal breaker for most people,” said Ingram.

AAA saw an uptick in reservations and airfare purchases in early Spring, which fueled the organization’s prediction the Memorial Day travel would include a sizable spike. Travelers who delayed paying for their trips until now could see prices double. Clay Ingram says more than thirty nine million people will be hitting the road this weekend.

“There is just so much pent up demand and people are just so anxious to get out and go somewhere and sort of get away from it all for a few days that, you know, its gonna result in a really busy congested highway no matter where you’re headed,” Ingram noted.

AAA says top U.S. travel destinations in 2022 include Orlando, Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami, and Anchorage, Alaska. Internationally, travelers appear interested in visiting Vancouver, Paris. Dublin, London, and Amsterdam.