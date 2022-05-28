© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 28, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT
Alabama Missing Prison Official
AP
/
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office shows inmate Casey White. Vicky White, the former Alabama jail official on the run with the murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday, May 9, 2022 as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.

