WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
News

Recaptured Alabama inmate from national manhunt ordered to give DNA sample

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
analysis-4402809_1920(1).jpg
Pixabay

A Lauderdale County judge is ordering escaped inmate Casey White to give a DNA sample, although the court order doesn't say why. The action was in response to a request from prosecutors. The prisoner is back in custody after escaping, allegedly with the help of the assistant director of the County jail. An Indiana Coroner says Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she and Casey White, no relation, crashed their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana. APR previously reported how the escaped inmate from Alabama was prepared for a shootout according to authorities. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey White and Vicky White were carrying four handguns, an AR-15 rifle and $29,000 in cash. The inmate reportedly showed no remorse over Vickey's death after it appeared she mortally wounded herself with one of the guns. A coroner will make the final determination of whether or not Vicky shot herself.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
