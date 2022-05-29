Alabama remembers its fallen military on Memorial Day

The Alabama National Cemetery is hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony. The event includes wreaths and flags which are laid on graves of fallen veterans by family members and volunteers from the community. There will also be a military aircraft flyover, a rifle salute, and the playing of taps. Pam Nichols is the chairman of the support committee for the cemetery. She says both the emcee and the keynote speaker are high school students.

“This year my emphasis has been on including more young people in the ceremony because of course passing on these traditions to the younger generation is extremely important,” said Nichols.

In his 1863 Gettysburg Address, President Lincoln remembered U.S. military dead as those who gave “the last full measure of devotion.” Volunteers began honoring those at the Alabama National Cemetery over the weekend. Nichols says nine thousand U.S. flags were left on gravestones ahead of Memorial Day…

“And those will remain out until June 2, so it’s a big week for remembrance and honoring of our war dead at the Alabama National Cemetery,” said Nichols.

Nichols says volunteers are always needed at the cemetery and everyone is welcome to apply.

