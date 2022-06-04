The only loser in last month’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama won’t endorse for the runoff

Mike Durant, who finished third in Alabama's Republican Senate primary, says he won’t back either of the Republicans in Alabama’s upcoming runoff. Katie Britt and Mo Brooks failed to get fifty percent of the vote last month, so voters will be asked to choose between the two on June twenty first. Durant is perhaps known from the military helicopter incident that inspired the movie “Blackhawk Down.” He has criticisms of both, which is why he won’t endorse either contender. Durant says Brooks has been in public office for forty years, and he considers Britt of being unqualified and of distorting his positions. The runoff will decide GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. The outgoing lawmaker currently holds the powerful chairmanship of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which gives him influence on funneling federal dollars to Alabama. The winner will be the state’s junior Senator behind Tommy Tuberville, whose committee assignments include Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans, and Health. Katie Britt or Mo Brooks will face Democrat Will Boyd in November for Richard Shelby’s seat.