© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
News

The only loser in last month’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama won’t endorse for the runoff

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published June 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
Election 2022 Alabama Senate
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Mike Durant visits with supporters at his watch party as the count continues for Republican nomination for US Senator of Alabama at the Stovehouse Event Center (The Belle Room), Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Mike Durant, who finished third in Alabama's Republican Senate primary, says he won’t back either of the Republicans in Alabama’s upcoming runoff. Katie Britt and Mo Brooks failed to get fifty percent of the vote last month, so voters will be asked to choose between the two on June twenty first. Durant is perhaps known from the military helicopter incident that inspired the movie “Blackhawk Down.” He has criticisms of both, which is why he won’t endorse either contender. Durant says Brooks has been in public office for forty years, and he considers Britt of being unqualified and of distorting his positions. The runoff will decide GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. The outgoing lawmaker currently holds the powerful chairmanship of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which gives him influence on funneling federal dollars to Alabama. The winner will be the state’s junior Senator behind Tommy Tuberville, whose committee assignments include Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans, and Health. Katie Britt or Mo Brooks will face Democrat Will Boyd in November for Richard Shelby’s seat.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate