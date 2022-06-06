Alabama healthcare providers wait for guidance on COVID shots for even younger kids

Young children in Alabama may soon be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Healthcare providers in the state are waiting for new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, perhaps this month. That opinion may open the door for youngsters from six months to four years old to get their shots. The CDC currently recommends vaccinations for boosters for kids five and up. Doctor David Kimberlin studied pediatric diseases at UAB. He says COVID is still a serious threat to children…

“COVID is the eighth leading cause of death,” Kimberlin told reporters last month. “And these are obviously children in that example. That doesn’t take into account at all the children who either are asymptomatically infected, or mildly infected, or severely infected.

Kimberlin says, overall, recommendations for vaccinations and boosters are nothing new for pediatric patients to maintain effective protection against diseases. He recommends that parents discuss COVID-19 vaccinations with their child’s pediatrician…

“Parents have had long relationships with their pediatrician now, for months, more likely year. Use that trust to have your questions answered,” he said.

The website Stacker dot com ranked Alabama counties for how many residents, overall, have been vaccinated against COVID-19. That lists puts Choctaw County with the most residents with their shots at nearly sixty seven percent. Tallapoosa is ranked lowest at nearly forty percent. Mobile County came in at fourteenth highest, Tuscaloosa at thirty fourth in the state with forty four percent, and Madison County at second highest with nearly sixty three percent vaccinated.