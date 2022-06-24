Alabama 2019 abortion law may be the focus now that “Roe” is gone.

U.S. Supreme Court action to end Roe Versus Wade is leaving questions on what’s next for Alabama? The justices voted six to three to strike down constitutional protections for a woman’s right to choose. Alabama doesn’t have a so called trigger law on Abortion, there is the 2019 Human Life Protection act that makes abortions a felony. It’s under judicial review, but could be enacted. APR news spoke with Robin Marty prior to the Supreme Court Decision. She operates the Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa. She speculated on what be next if Roe is struck down…

“What we’ve been sounding the alarm on, people look at the idea of a ‘post Roe’ America where you have abortion illegal in some states and legal in other, and if that you hop over the next state to be able to get an abortion and it’s not a huge deal,” Mary said.

Thirteen states have so called trigger laws to outlaw abortion. Alabama isn’t one of them. Marty said, before today’s SCOTUS decision on Roe versus Wade that the region around Alabama could become an abortion free zone…

“What we’re talking about is the entire southeast being wiped out of any legal abortion clinics,” Marty speculated. “At this point, Florida is the only state that has a constitutional right to an abortion, and that’s already in jeopardy.”

Marty is referring to legislation in Florida. Lawmakers in the Sunshine State approved a ban on abortions after fifteen weeks after conception, with no exemptions for victims of rape, incest or human trafficking. Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to go into effect on July first. It’s modeled after Mississippi’s fifteen week ban.