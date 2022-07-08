Fred Gray receives highest civilian honor

The Alabama attorney who represented Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior and Rosa Parks now wears the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tuskegee lawyer Fred Gray joined actor Denzel Washington and Olympic champion Simone Biles in receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The civil rights icon was the lead off interview during APR’s international award-winning documentary “The King of Alabama.” Gray recalled when he heard that Doctor King had been assassinated in 1968.

“I think initially most people heard it on the media, and those who heard it, told other people about it, so the news spread like wildfire. There wasn’t any question about that.”

He talked about how quiet Doctor Martin Luther King, junior was in private…

“If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize a conversation.”

You can hear “The King of Alabama” by clicking here.