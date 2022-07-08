© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fred Gray receives highest civilian honor

Alabama Public Radio | By Lacey Alexander
Published July 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
fred_gray.jpg
Stan Ingold
/
Alabama Public Radio

The Alabama attorney who represented Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior and Rosa Parks now wears the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tuskegee lawyer Fred Gray joined actor Denzel Washington and Olympic champion Simone Biles in receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The civil rights icon was the lead off interview during APR’s international award-winning documentary “The King of Alabama.” Gray recalled when he heard that Doctor King had been assassinated in 1968.

“I think initially most people heard it on the media, and those who heard it, told other people about it, so the news spread like wildfire. There wasn’t any question about that.”

He talked about how quiet Doctor Martin Luther King, junior was in private…

“If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize a conversation.”

You can hear “The King of Alabama” by clicking here.

News
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is a digital intern for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander
Related Content
  • mlk_mali_stamp_cropped_4.jpg
    Award Entries
    "The King of Alabama"
    “If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize…
  • mlk__1.jpg
    Award Entries
    "The King of Alabama"
    “If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize…
  • MLKjr-RETOUCH-A-18994.jpg
    News
    "The King of Alabama"
    From April of 2018...“If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who…
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate