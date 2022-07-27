Several Alabama community colleges and universities respond to apparent bomb threats

Auburn University, Shelton State Community College, and Jefferson State Community College were among the nearly dozen Alabama campuses that cleared buildings due to reported bomb threats. Local officials told the media there weren’t aware of any immediate danger.

“Authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level and within each community to ensure the safety of residents across our facilities after alleged bomb threats were made at multiple institutions,” a spokeswoman for the Alavama Association of Community Colleges said in a statement. “While no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings have - per protocol - been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses. Residents, including students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to not visit any of the colleges’ facilities until further notice by the colleges. Please stay tuned to your local news sources, as well.”

Jefferson State and Shelton State Community Colleges issued brief warnings to their campuses. Shelton State quickly added that the threat to campus was resolved but that its facilities in Tuscaloosa would be closed for the rest of the day.

Social media posts from Wallace Community College in Dothan, Enterprise State Community College, and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College have issued similar “all clear” announcements for their campuses. Auburn University briefly evacuated its nursing building, but that facility has been re-opened as well. There were similar actions at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of South Alabama in Mobile, and Northwest-Shoals Community.