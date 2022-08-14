Democratic PAC plans appeal over jury award to former Senate candidate Roy Moore

The Senate Majority PAC says it will appeal a jury award in a defamation case involving former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. The panel awarded the Republican politician $8.2 million dollars in a defamation lawsuit. Moore took legal action against the Democratic-aligned super PAC over campaign ads dating to his failed 2017 Senate bid. A jury found the political action committee made false and defamatory statements with a TV ad during the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Moore called the ruling a vindication. The Senate Majority PAC argued the ad was substantially true and plans to appeal. Moore is a former judge known for backing public display of the Ten Commandments and hardline stances against same-sex marriage. Misconduct allegations against Moore rocked his 2017 race, which was won by Democrat Doug Jones. During the campaign, APR reported how Moore declared accusations of sexual misconduct against him were "absolutely false." The then Senate hopeful said he did not know Beverly Young Nelson and "never did what she said I did." Nelson said that Moore assaulted her in the late 1970s when she was a 16-year-old waitress and he was in his early 30’s. Nelson is the fifth woman to accuse Roy Moore of sexual misconduct against her as a teenager. She alleges Moore attacked and groped her while sitting in his locked car outside a Gadsden restaurant after her shift ended. Moore said the accusations against him are a "political maneuver." Reports from al.com and the New Yorker indicated local Gadsden residents knew about Moore’s behavior for decades, and are surprised the allegations are just coming out now. Former employees say Moore was even effectively banned from the Gadsden Mall in the early 80’s for pursuing teenage girls.