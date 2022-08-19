Grant provides funding for proposed Huntsville skybridge

The city of Huntsville is step closer to a planned skybridge project.

The bridge is meant to connect downtown Huntsville and two neighborhoods that are currently separated by highways. A new $20 million federal grant may jump start the idea.

The project is meant to include greenways and a suspended pedestrian. The official name of the skybridge is the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor.

It’s reportedly been on hold because of a lack of funding. City officials say groundbreaking will probably take place in the late spring or summer of 2023 and the project will take up to two and a half years to complete.