Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Grant provides funding for proposed Huntsville skybridge

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
huntsville-1616869_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

The city of Huntsville is step closer to a planned skybridge project.

The bridge is meant to connect downtown Huntsville and two neighborhoods that are currently separated by highways. A new $20 million federal grant may jump start the idea.

The project is meant to include greenways and a suspended pedestrian. The official name of the skybridge is the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor.

It’s reportedly been on hold because of a lack of funding. City officials say groundbreaking will probably take place in the late spring or summer of 2023 and the project will take up to two and a half years to complete.

News
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior producer and host for the APR newsroom. Before joining the team, Joe taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. He is a native of Montgomery and a proud Alabamian. He is currently studying library and information studies at the University of Alabama with a focus on archives. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys listening to jazz records and 45s from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate