Wet winter weather coming to Alabama

Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner.

The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”

The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month of January. February will likewise warm the region to near-normal winter season temperatures overall.

Nationwide, the almanac predicts plenty of “snow, rain and mush” with some “record-breaking cold temperatures.”

The winter solstice, which is the shortest daylight day of the year, is Wednesday, December 21.