Wet winter weather coming to Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner.

The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”

The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month of January. February will likewise warm the region to near-normal winter season temperatures overall.

Nationwide, the almanac predicts plenty of “snow, rain and mush” with some “record-breaking cold temperatures.”

The winter solstice, which is the shortest daylight day of the year, is Wednesday, December 21.

Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a student interns at Alabama Public Radio. During her first term in the APR newsroom, Jolencia has covered a lecture on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and the local "Valentines for Veterans" effort, among other stories.
