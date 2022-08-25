Civil Rights-themed store opening in Birmingham airport

Passengers at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have something new to do to pass the time before their flights.

The new shop is in Terminal C at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The Civil Rights Trail Market will sell copies of a new book about Alabama landmarks linked to the fight for civil rights in the state.

The shop is a partnership between the Alabama Department of Tourism and the travel retail company Hudson. The market is the first in the nation to carry Hudson’s Civil Rights Trail brand.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the book about Alabama landmarks on the trail will go to a project to light the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The book was inspired by Doctor Bernice King, the daughter of the late Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.