Civil Rights-themed store opening in Birmingham airport

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
selma_2015_edmund_pettus_bridge.jpg
APR's Pat Duggins
/

Passengers at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have something new to do to pass the time before their flights.

The new shop is in Terminal C at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The Civil Rights Trail Market will sell copies of a new book about Alabama landmarks linked to the fight for civil rights in the state.

The shop is a partnership between the Alabama Department of Tourism and the travel retail company Hudson. The market is the first in the nation to carry Hudson’s Civil Rights Trail brand.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the book about Alabama landmarks on the trail will go to a project to light the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The book was inspired by Doctor Bernice King, the daughter of the late Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
