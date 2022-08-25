Digital Media Center
News

Contract extension secures Saban for the Tide

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
Head coach Nick Saban took over the Alabama football program in 2007.
John Bazemore
/
AP
Head coach Nick Saban took over the Alabama football program in 2007.

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide may be seeing head football coach Nick Saban until the next decade.

The new eight-year contract for Saban is worth close to $94 million. That eclipses the recent megadeal of Georgia rival Kirby Smart.

Saban's deal averages out to just under $12 million a year. That tops Smart’s contract which is just over $11 million.

The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension that keeps Saban in Tuscaloosa through the year 2030. The 70-year-old coach has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
