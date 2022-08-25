Contract extension secures Saban for the Tide

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide may be seeing head football coach Nick Saban until the next decade.

The new eight-year contract for Saban is worth close to $94 million. That eclipses the recent megadeal of Georgia rival Kirby Smart.

Saban's deal averages out to just under $12 million a year. That tops Smart’s contract which is just over $11 million.

The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension that keeps Saban in Tuscaloosa through the year 2030. The 70-year-old coach has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles.