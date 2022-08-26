Digital Media Center
Alabama factory sued for hiring underage workers

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Environmental Protection Agency found Hyundai and its sister company, Kia, overstated the fuel economy ratings on about 900,000 cars.
A factory that makes parts for Alabama’s Hyundai and Kia plants is now the focus of a federal child labor case.

Federal officials this week say a Korean-owned auto parts manufacturer and supplier to Hyundai and Kia violated federal child labor laws. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit this week accusing the S.L. Alabama Company of repeatedly hiring workers under age 16 at its factory in Alexander City. The lawsuit included a proposed settlement.

A lawyer for the company signed the consent decree in which the company agreed to not hire underage workers, verify the ages of workers hired through a staffing agency, and to fire or discipline any managers aware of the use of underage workers.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
