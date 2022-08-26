NASA rocket built in Huntsville to launch next week

Monday could be a big day for engineers at the Marshall Space Center in Huntsville. NASA’s new moon rocket is poised for its maiden flight.

The rocket is nicknamed Artemis One. Its mission to make a 42-day unmanned flight around the moon to test the new booster also known as the Space Launch System or SLS.

The rocket was designed and managed by the Marshall Space Center in Huntsville. It builds on the older space shuttle by using a combination of larger solid fuel boosters and liquid fueled engines.

If the test flight of Artemis One is successful, it could pave the way for astronauts to land on the surface of the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.