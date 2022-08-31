Eligible Alabamians can get vaccinated against monkeypox

Health experts say a vaccine for monkeypox is available in Alabama.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the vaccine is being offered for the current strain of monkeypox circulating throughout the United States. But the vaccine is only available to those deemed eligible to receive one.

That includes those who have come into contact with someone diagnosed with the disease. Eligibility is also offered for anyone identifying as gay, bisexual, transgender, or are men with same-sex partners or who have multiple partners. The vaccine is also made available for those at a high risk of contracting monkeypox.

ADPH says monkeypox forms as a rash that goes through several stages, including a pimple-like appearance or scab.