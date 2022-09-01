Digital Media Center
News

Low vaccine booster rate blamed for COVID-19 deaths

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
vaccine vaccination
Pixabay
/

An analysis by the Associated Press shows low vaccine booster rates are now a key factor in COVID-19 deaths.

The New Yorker Magazine did a documentary last year focusing on the rural Alabama town of Panola. Community leader Dorothy Oliver worked to promote COVID-19 vaccinations with little to no support from the government.

An Associated Press analysis shows more than 450 people are dying of COVID-19 per day.

A recent study of coronavirus booster rates found that up to 52 percent of white and Asian American adult got boosters by January of 2022. But only a third of Black adults and other ethnicities like American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander got follow-up COVID shots.

