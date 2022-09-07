Digital Media Center
The WHIL transmitter is off while tower crews work. We apologize for the inconvenience.
News

Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published September 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust and eventually called Alabama home have passed away within days of each other.

Ilse Scheuer Nathan died at the age of 98, just 10 days before her sister Ruth Scheuer Siegler died at the age of 95 on Saturday, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.

The sisters were children in Germany when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. They survived Nazi death camps in spite of losing both their parents and older brother in the genocide.

The two were inseparable even in death. The education center said Ruth was ready to go once Ilse died.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
