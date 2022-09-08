Local efforts underway to help Mississippians effected by water crisis

A series of relief efforts are underway in Alabama to help residents of Mississippi. The area around the capitol city of Jackson is under a boil water alert after flooding hit the region.

The City of Birmingham is wrapping up an effort to gather bottled water and other supplies for Mississippi residents hit by center flooding. Heavy rainfall caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and shut down the local water treatment plant.

Officials in Jackson say the water supply has been restored, but the area around the capitol city remains under a boil alert. Birmingham residents are being encouraged to donate water and cleaning supplies to help Mississippi, but not clothing. A Mobile businessman and a Birmingham church also sent truckloads of water for Jackson.