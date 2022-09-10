New hearing ordered in felony DUI case involving Alabama football star

A court hearing has been postponed in the case against former Alabama Crimson Tide star Henry Ruggs. The former member of the Las Vegas Raiders is accused of causing a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November. The incident took place on a residential street in Las Vegas. A prosecutor and defense attorney told the judge in the case that the key police report about the fiery crash last November has not been completed. Ruggs has been on house arrest with strict conditions including alcohol checks. His preliminary hearing was reset for mid-October. The judge will be asked to decide if the former first-round NFL draft pick will stand trial. Ruggs is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving. There’s another a charge of for the possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol. Prosecutors say, in all, Ruggs faces more than fifty years in prison if convicted.