NASA blames the weather for cancelling Tuesday’s Moon rocket launch try

Tropical storm Ian will keep engineers at Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center waiting. NASA launch managers say they cancelled Tuesday’s planned launch try of the new Artemis moon rocket. The agency will roll the vehicle off the launch pad and into the protection of the boxlike Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center to avoid damage from the approaching weather system. NASA was hoping to launch the rocket on a test flight meant to pave the way to the first manned moon landing since the 1972 flight of Apollo 17. Back in 2004, hurricane Frances hit the Kennedy Space Center, tearing over eight hundred panels off the side of the Vehicle Assembly Building. NASA’s current administrator Bill Nelson once flew as a Space Shuttle astronaut when he was a member of U.S. House. That 1986 flight was delayed by weather a reported six times.