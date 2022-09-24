Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NASA blames the weather for cancelling Tuesday’s Moon rocket launch try

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published September 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
NASA-Moon Rocket-Explainer
John Raoux/AP
/
AP
FILE - The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen on pad 39B during sunset at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Orion’s flight is planned to last six weeks from its Florida liftoff to Pacific splashdown, twice as long as astronaut trips. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Tropical storm Ian will keep engineers at Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center waiting. NASA launch managers say they cancelled Tuesday’s planned launch try of the new Artemis moon rocket. The agency will roll the vehicle off the launch pad and into the protection of the boxlike Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center to avoid damage from the approaching weather system. NASA was hoping to launch the rocket on a test flight meant to pave the way to the first manned moon landing since the 1972 flight of Apollo 17. Back in 2004, hurricane Frances hit the Kennedy Space Center, tearing over eight hundred panels off the side of the Vehicle Assembly Building. NASA’s current administrator Bill Nelson once flew as a Space Shuttle astronaut when he was a member of U.S. House. That 1986 flight was delayed by weather a reported six times.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate