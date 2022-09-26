Digital Media Center
News

UA students to join protests over death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published September 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
Britain Iran Protest
Alastair Grant/AP
/
AP
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. They were protesting against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran while in police custody, who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Students at the University of Alabama plan to join protesters in San Francisco and Canada over the death of a woman in Iran. A demonstration is planned for three p.m. on Tuesday at the UA Student Center in Tuscaloosa. Organizers want to support protesters in Iran who are cutting their hair or burning their hijab head scarves following the death of Mahsa Amini. She was in custody by the so called morality police. Bay Area News reports a thousand protesters formed a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge. British police say 12 people have been arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian embassy in London. The London clashes came as protests over Amini's death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
