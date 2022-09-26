UA students to join protests over death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Students at the University of Alabama plan to join protesters in San Francisco and Canada over the death of a woman in Iran. A demonstration is planned for three p.m. on Tuesday at the UA Student Center in Tuscaloosa. Organizers want to support protesters in Iran who are cutting their hair or burning their hijab head scarves following the death of Mahsa Amini. She was in custody by the so called morality police. Bay Area News reports a thousand protesters formed a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge. British police say 12 people have been arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian embassy in London. The London clashes came as protests over Amini's death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.