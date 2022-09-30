Digital Media Center
Former Crimson Tide football star injured

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published September 30, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
Dolphins Bengals Football
Jeff Dean/AP
/
FR171800 AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field and to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa sustained a concussion when was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard and removed via stretcher.

