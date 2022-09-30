Alabama pet lovers stage Dogtoberfest shelter benefit

A tail wagging event will be happening in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. The Dogtoberfest Parade is coming to Capitol Park on Sunday. Winners in six canine categories will be chosen by members of ReUnited. That’s the West Alabama retiree leadership society. Jacob Crawford is with United Way of West Alabama. He says the goal is to help out local animal shelters through cash and in-kind donations.

“Everything we’re doing is benefiting Metro Animal Shelter,” said Crawford. “I know Metro is looking for food, pet food. So anything that anybody has that can be useful for pets at the shelter. We’re also not open to just dogs so if you have cats anything you can bring.”

Needs for the local animal shelter go beyond pet food. Supporters say donations like towels are also important. Crawford said the event grew out of a effort to benefit the local shelter.

“We wanted to do something benefiting local animals in our 9 county area and in Tuscaloosa. And so they came together and came up with the idea of doing a pet parade with open donations. Christ Episcopal Church does an annual pet blessing. Anyone who’s willing to stay can get their pet blessed by Christ Episcopal Church,” said Crawford

