Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama pet lovers stage Dogtoberfest shelter benefit

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published September 30, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
cocker-spaniel-g029242cf8_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

A tail wagging event will be happening in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. The Dogtoberfest Parade is coming to Capitol Park on Sunday. Winners in six canine categories will be chosen by members of ReUnited. That’s the West Alabama retiree leadership society. Jacob Crawford is with United Way of West Alabama. He says the goal is to help out local animal shelters through cash and in-kind donations.

“Everything we’re doing is benefiting Metro Animal Shelter,” said Crawford. “I know Metro is looking for food, pet food. So anything that anybody has that can be useful for pets at the shelter. We’re also not open to just dogs so if you have cats anything you can bring.”

Needs for the local animal shelter go beyond pet food. Supporters say donations like towels are also important. Crawford said the event grew out of a effort to benefit the local shelter.

“We wanted to do something benefiting local animals in our 9 county area and in Tuscaloosa. And so they came together and came up with the idea of doing a pet parade with open donations. Christ Episcopal Church does an annual pet blessing. Anyone who’s willing to stay can get their pet blessed by Christ Episcopal Church,” said Crawford

Needs for the local animal shelter go beyond pet food. Supporters say donations like towels are also important.

News
Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a student interns at Alabama Public Radio. During her first term in the APR newsroom, Jolencia has covered a lecture on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and the local "Valentines for Veterans" effort, among other stories.
See stories by Jolencia Jones
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate