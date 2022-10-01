Alabama voting rights case among the first to be heard by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

An Alabama voting rights case will be among the first for new Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The court already has said it will decide cases on a range of big issues, including affirmative action, and the rights of LGBTQ people along with the Alabama case. Justice Jackson says she has "a seat at the table now and I'm ready to work," leaning into her history-making role as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Jackson spoke Friday at the Library of Congress several hours after she made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief ceremony that was attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. Jackson was frequently interrupted by applause at the event at the library. She says people regard her with a profound sense of pride, adding, "They're saying to me in essence, 'You go, girl."' The justices will add more cases to their docket in the coming months. In cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the court could end any consideration of race in college admissions.